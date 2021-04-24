Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs Liverpool

Liverpool host Newcastle United in the Premier League later today and the Magpies will be hoping to build on their recent run of form with a win here.

Newcastle have won their last two Premier League games against the likes of Burnley and West Ham United and they will be full of confidence heading into Anfield.

Liverpool have had a miserable run of form at Anfield this season and there is no reason why the Magpies cannot pull off an upset today. The Reds have won 12 of their last 14 home games against Newcastle and the visitors will look to dent the home side’s top-four hopes.

Steve Bruce’s side have lost just one of their last six Premier League matches and they will be hoping to grind out a positive result here and improve their chances of staying up.

The visitors have been handed a major injury boost with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson expected to start today.

However, they will be without the likes of Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow and Ryan Fraser due to injuries.

Allan Saint-Maximin ✅

Callum Wilson ✅ An injury update ahead of #LIVNEW 👇 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 23, 2021

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Dubravka, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Murphy, Almiron, Shelvey, Longstaff, Ritchie, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Bruce is likely to make one change to the side that picked up a thrilling win over West Ham last time out. 29-year-old striker Callum Wilson is expected to replace Joelinton in the starting line-up.