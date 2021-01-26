Predicted Newcastle Starting Line-up vs Leeds United

Newcastle United host Leeds United in the Premier League later tonight and the Magpies will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Steve Bruce’s side are winless in their last eight league games and they have lost six of those.





The Magpies will be under tremendous pressure to turn their form around and it remains to be seen if the players can step up and deliver against the Whites.

Newcastle will have to improve in the final third if they want to secure the three points against Leeds tonight. They have scored just once in their last six outings.

That said, the Magpies have an impressive head to head record against Leeds and they have managed to score at least twice in 12 of their last 15 meetings against today’s opponents.

The home side will be without Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett due to injury issues.

Ciaran Clark is a doubt but he could be back in time to face the Whites. Meanwhile, DeAndre Yedlin will miss out because of visa issues.

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Lascelles, Schar, Lewis, Almiron, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Jeff Hendrick and Andy Carroll are expected to drop down to the bench from the side that lost against Aston Villa. Star winger Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to start. The 23-year-old was on the bench against Villa.