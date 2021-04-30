Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs Arsenal

Newcastle United host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.

The Gunners have been quite inconsistent this season and they are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Villarreal in the midweek.





The home side will have a fresher squad at their disposal and they will be hoping to exploit the London side’s vulnerabilities.

The last time these two sides met earlier on in the season, the Gunners managed to pick up a comfortable 3-0 win over the Magpies and the hosts will be looking to avenge that defeat this week.

Newcastle are undefeated in their last five Premier League home games.

However, the Gunners have an exceptional head to head record against them and the Londoners have won 15 of their last 17 matches against the Magpies.

Furthermore, Arsenal have managed to keep a clean sheet in eight of their last ten matches against Newcastle and it will be interesting to see if they can extend their fine run of form with a win this weekend.

A win here could more or less secure Newcastle’s status as a Premier League club for the next season and the home side will be desperate for the three points here.

They are coming into this game on the back of three draws and two wins in the last six Premier League matches and Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate them.

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Dubravka, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Murphy, Almiron, Shelvey, Longstaff, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Steve Bruce is likely to make just one change to the side that drew against Liverpool at Anfield last week. 29-year-old striker Callum Wilson is expected to start in place of Joelinton this weekend.

