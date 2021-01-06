Predicted Manchester United Starting Line-up vs Manchester City

Manchester United take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals later tonight and they will be hoping to book their place in the final of the competition with a win.

Tottenham Hotspur have already won the other semi-final and they will take on the winner at Wembley Stadium on April 25.





Both teams are in impressive form right now and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

United have won five and drawn one of their last six games in all competitions, while City have won their last four matches.

The Red Devils have an impressive recent head-to-head record against City having won three and drawn one of their last five meetings.

United will be without Marcos Rojo due to an injury, while Edinson Cavani is suspended.

As for City, the likes of Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia are all likely to miss out because of COVID-19.

Predicted Manchester United starting line-up: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to make just one change to the side that beat Aston Villa last time out. 23-year-old Dean Henderson should start ahead of David de Gea.