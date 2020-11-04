Predicted Manchester United starting line-up vs Istanbul Basaksehir I TV info I Live stream

Manchester United will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday, and you can watch this game and other Premier League games live online.

While United’s stuttering form in the Premier League is a cause for concern, the Red Devils have been flying in the European competition, earning victories against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig already.





The Turkish club are the minnows in the group, and United should use this fixture to get back to winning ways, following their 1-0 defeat against Arsenal last week.

Kick-off: 17:55 BST

Tv info: BT Sport 3, subscribers also aim to stream the match through the BT Sport app.

Goalkeeper: United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to shuffle his pack once again, and he has hinted that Dean Henderson could start the match with David de Gea likely to be rested.

Defence: Alex Telles is still not training with the squad after being tested positive for Coronavirus last month, and he is out of the clash. Luke Shaw is likely to continue in his place. Axel Tuanzebe could start alongside Harry Maguire, while Brandon Williams could be an option on the right-back if Solskjaer decides to give Aaron Wan-Bissaka a rest.

Midfield: The Red Devils manager has claimed that he has seen plenty of positives from Paul Pogba despite the Frenchman’s costly error in the home defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.

However, the United boss could rest Pogba and start with Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek instead. Nemanja Matic and Fred are likely to start in central midfield while Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata could form the attacking midfield trio.

Forward: Anthony Martial is eligible to play after his domestic ban, but this is an ideal opportunity for the Reds Devils boss to start with Edinson Cavani.

Predicted starting line-up: Henderson; Shaw, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Williams; Fred, Matic; Rashford, Beek, Mata; Cavani.