Predicted Manchester United line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Aston Villa

Manchester United travel to Villa Park for today’s early Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils booked their spot in the final of the Europa League in midweek despite a 3-2 defeat to Roma in the second leg of their semi-final (8-5 aggregate win).





They make the trip to Midlands for the upcoming league clash, and they must secure three points to avoid handing Manchester City with the title.

With four games in the space of just 10 days, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to rotate his squad to avoid possibility of any injuries.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

David de Gea was superb in midweek with 10 saves, which included three from point-blank range. However, he is likely to make way for the return of Dean Henderson, who has been the regular choice in goal for the league games since March.

In defence, a solitary change could be on the cards. Eric Bailly had an average outing on his return to the line-up against Roma. He could be replaced by Victor Lindelof, who has been the regular central defensive partner for Harry Maguire.

Solskjaer could revert to his regular midfield partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay. McTominay was an unused substitute on Thursday. His return to the line-up could see Paul Pogba play higher up the field.

With Pogba potentially starting on the left flank, Donny van de Beek seems likely to drop to the bench. Edinson Cavani has been in sublime form with back-to-back braces for United in the Europa League.

However, Solskjaer may be cautious over his fitness and he could be given a breather. In this case, Mason Greenwood could lead the line with Marcus Rashford featuring on the right side of the attack.

How Manchester United could line up against Aston Villa



