Predicted Manchester City line-up (4-3-3) vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Manchester City will travel to the Puskas Arena in Hungary for the away leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Cityzens are presently on a stunning 18-match winning run and they are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.





They have a good record against Monchengladbach in the competition (three wins and one draw) and will be aiming to secure the away-goal advantage tonight.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Line-up:

Ederson is pretty much an automatic choice in goal but in front of him, there may be a solitary change in the backline.

Kyle Walker may return to the mix and that could see Joao Cancelo vacate the right-back spot and replace Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

Further forward, Fernandinho should make way for Rodrigo to reclaim his position as the holding midfielder.

Ilkay Gundogan, who is the joint top-scorer this season with 13 goals, is expected to start in the central midfield alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

On current form, Raheem Sterling is an undisputed starter on the left wing. He has registered a goal or an assist in six of the last seven appearances.

Riyad Mahrez has recently shown signs of returning to form with a goal and an assist against Everton and Arsenal respectively.

However, we fancy him to be replaced with Phil Foden on the right wing. The forward was left on the bench last weekend, probably with a view to tonight’s game.

Bernardo Silva started as the false number nine against the Gunners but Guardiola may opt for a genuine striker against Monchengladbach.

The Portuguese may drop to the bench with Gabriel Jesus likely to lead the line.

Sergio Aguero has been an unused substitute for three games since recovering from COVID-19 and may play a cameo if required.

Predicted Manchester City line-up (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Jesus, Sterling.

