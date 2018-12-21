Predicted Liverpool starting XI vs Wolves

Liverpool are flying at the moment and are well on course to challenge Manchester City for the Premiership title.
The Reds are still unbeaten in the Premier League, and have maintained the top position after beating North-West rivals Manchester United 3-1 at Anfield last week.
They are up against a formidable opposition in Wolves who have done extremely well under Nuno Espirito Santo since returning to the Premier League this season.
Wolves have taken points against Everton, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal this season already and are a strong side at home.
With games coming thick and fast, Jurgen Klopp will be rotating his squad at some time to keep his players fresh, but he needs to keep the momentum going and that is why he is expected to name a very strong side against Wolves.
The German is likely to start with Xherdan Shaqiri for this one, after the Swiss attacking midfielder scored twice against United to turn the tide in Liverpool’s favour.
Shaqiri, who is £90k-per-week wages at Liverpool, will start from the right, allowing Salah to play upfront. Fabinho was superb against the Red Devils, and he is likely to retain his place. It means Naby Keita should drop to the bench for this game.
Predicted Liverpool XI vs Wolves: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Lovren, Clyne, Wijnuldum, Fabinho, Mane, Firmino, Shaqiri, Salah.