Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Wolves

Liverpool will travel to Molineux to face Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night.

After earning a morale-boosting 2-0 win over RB Leipzig (and an aggregate 4-0), the Reds will be looking to translate that form in the Premier League.





Jurgen Klopp’s side have been very disappointing in the league, but they can still turn it around by putting up a string of wins.

The Reds have picked up just one win from their last seven Premier League games, losing six times at their home turf, Anfield.

Klopp admitted in the press conference that progressing in the Champions League can help them regain their confidence, and they will be encouraged by the return of Fabinho in midfield.

Roberto Firmino – who missed the game against RB Leipzig – could return against Wolves, while there are no fresh injury concerns elsewhere.

The centre-back pairing of Ozan Kabak and Natt Phillips will likely to continue in the league, while Fabinho is expected to start in midfield.

Diogo Jota looked lively in the last game, and he is available to cover for Firmino.

The pair of Thiago and Fabinho dominated in midfield, and the only change Klopp could make here is by bringing in Naby Keita in place of Gini Wijnaldum.

The 26-year-old midfielder has struggled with fitness during his time at Anfield, but he brings more dynamism and pace in the midfield.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs Wolves: Alisson, Robertson, Kabak, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Mane, Salah, Jota.

