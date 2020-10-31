Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs West Ham I Tv info I Live stream

Liverpool will face West Ham in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday, and you can watch this game and other Premier League games live online.

Kick-off – 5:30 pm BST





Tv Info – The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are heading into the match on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions. However, West Ham are in good form as well, having remained unbeaten in their last four games in the Premier League.

Ahead of the match, the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Fabinho will miss the clash at Anfield after he suffered a “little injury” against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League clash in midweek. The Brazilian will not only miss the clash against the Hammers, but he is also expected to be out for a while.

Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita missed the last few games with fitness issues and the duo are closing in on a return to action. Klopp is happy with their rehabilitation, but the duo probably won’t be risked for this game.

Goalkeeper: The return of Alisson from injury is a massive relief for the Reds, and the first-choice goalkeeper is likely to take his place between the sticks with Adrian dropping to the bench once again.

Defence: Klopp confirmed on Friday that Virgil van Dijk has successfully undergone a surgery on his ACL tear, but no timeline has been placed on his potential return. With Fabinho out injured and Joel Matip not fully fit, Klopp has no option left but to use youngster Rhys Williams alongside Joe Gomez.

Midfield: Klopp is likely to revert back to the 4-2-3-1 system with Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum operating in the middle of the park.

Forward: The attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are expected to start, along with Diogo Jota who has been in superb form in recent games.

Predicted starting line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah, Jota.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham.