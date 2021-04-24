Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Newcastle United

Liverpool will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield.

The Reds are now four matches without a defeat, winning three of them.

They are heading into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Leeds, and Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to pick up all three points when they face the Magpies today.

It has been a tumultuous week for Liverpool. The last time when they took the pitch, they signed up for the European Super League, and four days later, they are out of it with the club owner issuing a public apology.

Liverpool find themselves just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and they will be looking to get into the top-four with three points here, with just six games remaining in the campaign.

Klopp revealed in the press conference that Natt Phillips is still out after picking up a hamstring injury. In his absence, Fabinho is likely to start in defence alongside Ozan Kabak.

Curtis Jones is back into the side after a three-game absence, while Klopp assured that Diogo Jota is “fine”, and available for selection.

Mohamed Salah is likely to return to the side, while Klopp could bring back Naby Keita in midfield. The 26-year-old struggled against Real Madrid in the Champions League, but his energy and quality will be useful against the Magpies.

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Newcastle: Alisson, Kabak, Fabinho, Trent, Robertson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

In other news, Liverpool are close to securing a deal for Ibrahima Konate.