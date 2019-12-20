Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Flamengo

Liverpool will face Brazilian club Flamengo in the Club World Cup final on Saturday.
The reigning European champions are just one game away from another trophy as they take on Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in Doha.
A stoppage-time goal from Roberto Firmino against Monterrey took the Reds to the final. However, this promises to be a cracker as Flamego boast some superb players including the likes of Gabigol, Dani Alves and Filipe Luis.
Liverpool are set for a big boost as Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk returns from illness. He was back with the squad on Friday, and he is expected to start in the final.
However, Gini Wijnaldum, is likely to miss out as he is recovering from a hamstring injury.
Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all played the full 90 minutes in the previous match, and expect Jurgen Klopp to make some changes in midfield.
In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to take the right-back role, and that will allow Henderson to be restored to the holding midfield role. Keita is in excellent form with three goals in his last three outings, and he should get the nod in a three-man midfield.
Sadio Mane should return to the starting line-up for the final. The 27-year-old Senegal winger has been in cracking form this season, and he is expected to start alongside Mohamed Salah and Firmino.
Predicted Liverpool starting line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino