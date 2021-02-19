Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Everton

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby tomorrow and they will be looking to get their League campaign back on track with the win.

The Reds were beaten by Leicester City in their last League game on Jurgen Klopp will demand a big performance from his players in the Derby game.





The previous meeting between these two sides earlier on in the season had a damaging impact on Liverpool’s season. The Reds lost Virgil van Dijk to a season-ending injury and Thiago Alcantara was out for several weeks as well.

It will be interesting to see if the home side can pick up a morale-boosting win here. They have dropped out of the top four and they cannot afford to slip up anymore if they want to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The Reds are undefeated in their last 24 home matches against Everton in all competitions.

Klopp will be without Joel Matip, Van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Fabinho and James Milner due to injuries.

Naby Keita has returned to training and he could feature here.

Naby Keita, Divock Origi and Ben Davies all part of #LFC training session at Kirkby as Jurgen Klopp watches on. No sign of Fabinho. No James Milner either. Klopp press conference to follow at 1.30pm. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 15, 2021

Keita might come back into the side with Jones getting some well-deserved rest. The Reds could use the Guinean’s creativity and energy against the Toffees. That is the only change expected to the side that beat RB Leipzig during the midweek.

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane