Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Chelsea

Liverpool will face European champions Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Both the clubs have made a perfect start to their campaign, and it expects to be a cracking game. Back in March, Chelsea won 1-0 at Anfield against a depleted side, but the Reds have a strong unit this time around.

The Reds won 3-0 against Norwich in their first match, and secured a 2-0 victory against Burnley last weekend.

Liverpool do not need to make massive changes to their side, but Jurgen Klopp will be tempted to bring some key players, keeping in mind the opposition.

Andy Roberton is fit again, and Klopp has confirmed that the Scotland left-back will be in contention for this game. His presence will bolster the defence, with Kostas Tsimikas likely to make way.

Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson are expected to retain their places in midfield. Keita has looked sharper, free from injuries, and expectations are high from him this season.

Fabinho, who was given a compassionate leave, is expected to return to the side, with young Harvey Elliot likely to make way.

Klopp has the option to use both Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones, but they may have to wait for their opportunities.

The 27-year-old Brazilian will provide the much necessary balance in midfield, allowing the likes of Henderson and Keita to move up the pitch and dictate the tempo.

Diogo Jota has scored for the Reds in their opening two games, but Klopp would be tempted to bring Roberto Firmino here in order to bring more tactical flexibility.

Predicted Liverpool starting line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

