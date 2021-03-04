Predicted Liverpool starting line-up vs Chelsea

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Thursday night.

After losing three games in a row at Anfield, Liverpool will be determined to bring the fear factor back at their spiritual home that saw them remaining undefeated in 68 games in the first place.





Thomas Tuchel’s side are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, and the match promises to be a cracker with both teams fighting for a place in the top-four.

After Manchester United drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, Liverpool will fancy their chances to close the gap with them with three points here.

Liverpool will be without their talisman skipper Jordan Henderson for this game, but the likes of Fabinho and Allison are expected to return.

Klopp suggested yesterday that Fabinho could return to his natural defensive midfield role. The 27-year-old has been outstanding at the back this season, but his energy in the middle of the park adds another dimension to the side.

Diogo Jota and Naby Keita have been training well but they are likely to start from the bench. Curtis Jones should retain his place after his impressive performance in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United last week.

Here is the predicted line-up vs Chelsea: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

