With the international break finally over, Liverpool will resume their Premier League focus with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday.

The Reds are unbeaten so far, managing two wins and a draw. The Whites are yet to register a win in the Premier League.

Liverpool received a massive boost ahead of the game after the Brazilian federation waived a five-day ban on Premier League players who failed to report for international duty.

Team News

Alisson Becker and Fabinho are now fit to play on Sunday. However, Roberto Firmino, who picked up a hamstring injury against the Blues in the last match, is yet to recover fully and won’t take any part in the game.

Takumi Minamino also picked up a knock during the international break while Neco Williams is also missing.

James Milner has returned to full training, while Virgil van Dijk is fully fit despite limping off while playing for the Netherlands. Naby Keita is also available.

Predicted Liverpool lineup

With Firmino missing, Jurgen Klopp is left with no other option but to reinstate Diogo Jota into the number nine role. Jota has been in fine form for the Reds and he will fit in seamlessly alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Harvey Elliot impressed heavily in the previous two games but Klopp could start with Thiago Alcantara for this game. The Spaniard, who is on £200k-per-week wages at Anfield, will be required to control the midfield alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI vs Leeds: Alisson, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Salah, Mane.

