Predicted Leeds United starting XI vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds United will look to return to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Championship clash on Tuesday.
The Whites suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Hull City at Elland Road on Saturday. It was their first defeat after seven consecutive wins in the Championship.
Ahead of the match, Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper will not be available to play against Forest.
Bamford has a knee injury and Cooper is also struggling with his fitness, and the Argentine does not expect them to play any part in the match.
The Whites have shown time and again this season that they can bounce back after a disappointing result, but it will be a tough game.
Forest are not playing particularly well despite spending big in the summer. They are 10th in the league, and have lost three of their last five games.
Bielsa will stick with an almost unchanged starting XI here, with Jack Clarke likely to replace Jack Harrison, who joined in the summer on loan from Manchester City.
Predicted Leeds starting XI vs Forest: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Phillips, Jansson, Douglas, Forshaw, Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Clarke, Roofe.