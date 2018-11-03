Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Wigan

Leeds United will face Wigan Athletic away from home in their next Championship clash on Sunday.
The Whites managed a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in their last match, and find themselves second in the league table, two points behind Sheffield United.
Leeds suffered a big blow this week when Luke Ayling was ruled out for two months. The defender picked up a knee injury against Forest last Saturday. Stuart Dallas was used as a make shift right-back, and he is expected to start on the right side of the defence on Sunday as well.
Good news for Leeds is Barry Douglas has returned from injury and he is set to face the Latics. He completed 60 minutes of action with the Under-23 side on Monday, and will be ready to face Wigan.
Thus, Douglas will move to the left-back role, while Dallas will switch to the right side of the defence. Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson remain at centre-back.
Against Forest, Adam Forshaw impressed for Leeds, and Bielsa is likely to stick with him. It means Samu Saiz could be dropped to the bench once again.
The Argentine could make one bold decision though – exciting youngster Jack Clarke could come into the side replacing Ezgjan Alioski