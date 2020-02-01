Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Wigan Athletic

After two back-to-back defeats, Leeds United returned to winnings ways in the midweek when they defeated Millwall 3-2 at Elland Road.
With West Brom dropping points, the Whites have once again moved to the top of the Championship table.
Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to keep the momentum going when Leeds will face Wigan Athletic at home on Saturday.
The Latics are heading into this match on the back of a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday.
Ahead of the match, Bielsa has confirmed that Gaetano Berardi has recovered from a calf injury and he is in contention for selection.
The Swiss defender has missed the last two games, and he is passed fit to play against Wigan. In all probability, Bielsa will use him in place of Luke Ayling.
Kalvin Phillips remains missing as he serves the second game of a three-match suspension, while Adam Forshaw and Barry Douglas remain absent.
Tyler Roberts is fit again and Leeds will be boosted by his return. Leeds signed two players in January – Ian Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin, and Bielsa could start with the former Manchester City winger.
Patrick Bamford scored twice against Millwall and therefore he should retain his place, with Augustin likely to start from the bench.
Predicted Leeds starting line-up: Casilla, Berardi, White, Cooper, Alioski, Dallas, Hernandez, Klich, Harrison, Poveda, Bamford.