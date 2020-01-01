Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs West Brom

Fresh from a pulsating 5-4 win against Birmingham City, Leeds United travel to Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion in the top of the table clash on New Year’s Day.
Both the clubs are tied on 51 points, with Leeds having a slender advantage in terms of goal difference.
The Baggies are winless in their last three games and are heading into this match on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home against Middlesbrough.
Leeds, on the other hand, picked up their first win in their last four games, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side would be looking to build the momentum.
While talks of Eddie Nketiah being recalled by Arsenal dominating the headlines, Bielsa will be hoping that his side won’t be distracted by such clamours.
With the games coming thick and fast, the Argentine could shuffle his starting line-up for this one. Patrick Bamford, 26, who missed the last game, is expected to return and lead the line in place of Nketiah.
Tyler Roberts came off the bench against Birmingham, but Bielsa won’t be in a rush to start with him. Either a win or a draw would keep Leeds at the top of the table on New Year’s Day. Fulham are nine points behind them in third place.
Predicted Leeds starting XI vs West Brom: Casilla; Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas; Phillips, Berardi; Klich, Harrison, Costa; Bamford