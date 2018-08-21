Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Swansea

Leeds United will travel to Wales to face Swansea City in the Championship clash on Tuesday. The Whites are in red hot form at the moment, winning all three of their opening Championship fixtures.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are a joy to watch. Not only have they shown ruthless attacking displays, but also managed to grind out result in an exemplary fashion against Rotherham last weekend.
Under the Argentine boss, hopes for a long-awaited return to the Premier League have been reignited, but Bielsa and his team is not getting carried away at the moment.
It will be a tough battle as Swansea are also unbeaten in their last three games, with two wins followed by a draw against Birmingham.
Pontus Jansson will miss the tie due to an injury he picked up at the weekend. Bielsa will not risk messing up his line-up with the team performing so well.
However, he can make one change based on current form, with Jack Harrison, 21, coming into the side in place of Gjanni Alioski. Here is the predicted Leeds line-up:
Leeds predicted starting XI: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Ayling, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Saiz, Hernandez, Roofe