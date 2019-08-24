Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Stoke City

Leeds United have once again made a brilliant start to their 2019-20 Championship season, having remained unbeaten in their opening four games.
The Yorkshire club have won three and have drawn the other one so far, and they will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run on Saturday when they face Stoke City.
Ahead of the game, Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that defenders Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas have picked up a minor ankle injury and a muscle injury respectively, but both are expected to play.
In case, they fail to make the squad, Jamie Shackleton and Gaetano Berardi are likely to replace them.
During the press conference, Bielsa revealed that summer signing Douglas Costa and Eddie Nkeitah could play together.
Bielsa has already stated that he will rotate the squad this season to keep everyone fresh, and both the players could come into the side in place of Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.
The Leeds boss has hinted that while Nkeitah can play on the left-wing, he prefers Costa, Clarke, and Stevens to fill that role.
Predicted Leeds starting XI vs Stoke City: Casilla, Dallas, White, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Hernandez, Forshaw, Klich, Costa, Nkeitah.