Predicted Leeds United starting line up vs Rotherham

Leeds United have made an unbeaten start to the season after winning their opening three games in all competitions. And Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping to maintain the early momentum when the Whites take on Rotherham in the Championship clash on Saturday at Elland Road.
It is not just the results that have left the fans and pundits drooling, but it is the manner in which, but the manner of which they have approached the previous games that has caught the attention.
Leeds have produced devastating attacking displays in their opening two Championship games, and with no major injury to deal with, Bielsa is unlikely to change his squad.
The Argentine made a raft of changes to the starting line up against Bolton in the EFL Cup, but he is most likely to stick with the same team that won 4-1 against Derby County in their last Championship game.
It means Kemar Roofe is likely to retain his place ahead of Patrick Bamford once again. Bielsa could make one change to his squad, with Pontus Jansson, who played against Bolton, likely to make his first league start of the season in place of Gaetano Berardi.
Here’s the predicted Leeds starting line up against Rotherham:
Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Alioski, Klich, Saiz, Hernandez, Roofe.