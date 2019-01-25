Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Rotherham

Leeds United will be looking to bounce back when they face Rotherham away from home on Saturday in the Championship.
The Whites are leading the Championship table at the moment, one point ahead of Norwich City. However, they have lost four of their last five games in all competitions.
The Yorkshire club suffered a 2-1 defeat against Stoke City in their last Championship game, and surely, they will be looking for all three points on Saturday.
Marcelo Bielsa is likely to make two changes to the squad that suffered defeat against Stoke City.
The Argentine confirmed in his pre-match press conference that January signing Kiko Casilla will make his debut for the Whites. Bailey Peacock-Farrell, the 22-year-old goalkeeper, will make way for him.
Bielsa also confirmed that Dallas and Douglas are available, although they are short of match fitness, and will play first in the U23 game on Monday.
Patrick Bamford started full training this week, and will step it up next week. Berardi and Izzy Brown are not available.
Leeds have Kalvin Phillips back from suspension, and the defensive midfielder will play in central defence in the absence of Pontus Jansson.
Predicted Leeds starting line-up: Casilla, Allioski, Cooper, Phillips, Ayling, Forshaw, Clarke, Hernandez, Klich, Harrison, Roofe.