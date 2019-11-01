Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs QPR

Leeds United will take on Queens Park Rangers in their next Championship clash on Saturday at Elland Road.
Ahead of the match, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Patrick Bamford is facing an ankle problem. He also added that Alioski and Douglas are also doubtful for the game.
However, Pablo Hernandez is fit again and he is available for selection.
Liam Cooper, 28, stated in the press conference yesterday that he is fully fit now after his groin injury.
Leeds will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend after earning back to back draws in their previous Championship games against Preston and Sheffield Wednesday, both away from home.
Thus, both Hernandez and Cooper are expected to return to the starting line-up, with the likes of Berardi and Costa dropping to the bench.
Bielsa probably won’t risk Bamford for this tie, which means Leeds fans will finally get to see Eddie Nketiah starting a league game.
The 20-year-old has scored three goals in the Championship, but he is yet to start a league game for the Whites.
Predicted Leeds starting line-up: Casilla; Ayling, White, Cooper; Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Alioski; Hernandez, Nketiah, Harrison.