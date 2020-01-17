Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs QPR

Leeds United will travel to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Saturday.
The Whites have dropped down to second in the Championship table following their 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last week.
While Marcelo Bielsa’s side are still six-points above third-placed Brentford, they must get back to winning ways. Leeds have picked up just one win out of their last six Championship games.
QPR are struggling at 15th in the table, and are heading into this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Brentford in their previous game.
Ahead of the match, Bielsa has confirmed that Barry Douglas has now joined Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw on the sidelines.
Stuart Dallas picked up a knock during the closing stages of Leed’s 2-0 defeat against Wednesday. However, the 28-year-old will be available for Saturday’s clash at Loftus Road.
In place Douglas, it is highly likely that 27-year-old Ezgjan Alioski will take his place. Also, Pablo Hernandez has recovered fully and he should start in place of Helder Costa.
Predicted Leeds United starting XI: Casilla, Ayling, Alioski, White, Cooper, Dallas, Harrison, Philips, Klich, Bamford, Hernandez.