Predicted Leeds United starting line up vs Preston

Leeds United will take on Preston in the second round of the Carabao Cup clash at Elland Road on Tuesday night.
The Whites made a great start to their 2018-19 campaign under Marcelo Bielsa. They are unbeaten in the Championship, and if they are serious about challenging for promotion, Bielsa will have to rotate the squad to keep the players fresh.
The Argentine made a lot of changes in their last EFL Cup clash against Bolton Wanderers, and he is likely to do the same on Tuesday night as well.
Leeds are heading into this game on the back of a 3-0 win against Norwich. Bielsa could make as many as eight changes to the side from that game.
Jamal Blackman is likely to play in place of Peacock-Farrell. Tom Pearce should come in at left-back. Pontus Jansson played against Norwich, but he should retain his position. He is likely to play alongside young defender Conor Shaughnessy.
Patrick Bamford, 24, should lead the line in place of Kemar Roofe, while Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison and Lewis Baker should start for Bielsa.
Leeds predicted XI: Blackman, Jansson, Shaughnessy, Pearce, Shackleton, Phillips, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Baker, Bamford.