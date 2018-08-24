Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Norwich

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start in the 2018-19 season when they face Norwich City in the Championship clash at the Carrow Road on Saturday.
The Whites have made a bright start to their Championship campaign, winning three and drawing one in their opening four games under Marcelo Bielsa.
In their last match, Leeds drew 2-2 against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, and the result gave the Argentine plenty of food for thought.
Ahead of Leeds’ Championship clash against Norwich, Bielsa will have to make a number of key decisions. While he will be looking to keep the winning team intact, he might bring in one or two changes to the starting line up for this game.
In defence, Liam Cooper is out, while Pontus Jansson remains doubtful. However, the Swedish defender could shake off his back injury ahead of Saturday’s clash and could come into the side in place of Jamie Shackleton despite his impressive performance against Swansea.
Patrick Bamford, who provided the assist for Pablo Hernandez to score against Swansea, will have to wait for his chance once more with Kemar Roofe expected to lead the line.
Jack Harrison impressed in the last game, and Bielsa could give the 21-year-old the nod ahead of Gjanni Alioski for this game.
Here is the predicted Leeds starting line up: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Jansson, Berardi, Ayling, Philips, Harrison, Klich, Saiz, Hernandez, Roofe.