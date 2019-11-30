Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Middlesbrough

Leeds United will host Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday in the Championship clash.
The Whites are on a seven-game unbeaten run at the moment and have won their last four Championship games.
Marcelo Bielsa could be without Tyler Roberts for this game. The Wales international is likely to be absent.
Roberts, who has been in good form recently, suffered a muscle injury in Leeds’ 1-0 win at Reading during the midweek, and chances are high he could miss the game.
Bielsa has the option of bringing Mateusz Bogusz back into the side.
Bogusz has been an unused substitute on five occasions in the league this season, and the 20-year-old could be included in the match-day squad.
Likewise, Eddie Nketiah has returned to training, but Bielsa probably will start with Patrick Bamford upfront.
Helder Costa, 25, came on for Roberts at The Madejski Stadium and played exceptionally well. It allowed Pablo Hernandez moving to number 10, and it will only add balance to the side.
Jack Harrison is having a dream season so far and he is expected to play on the left-hand side. Leeds find themselves second in the Championship table, two points behind league-leaders West Brom.
Here’s the predicted Leeds starting line-up vs Boro: Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Ayling, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford.