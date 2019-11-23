Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Luton

Leeds United will travel to Bedfordshire to face Luton Town in the championship clash on Saturday.
The Whites are one of the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League this season, and so far they’ve been brilliant.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side find themselves third in the Championship table with only two points behind league leaders West Brom.
The Yorkshire club are in good form at the moment and have won their previous two games in the Championship before the international break.
Leeds captain Liam Cooper was omitted for Scotland after a groin problem, and he could miss the game on Sunday. Gaetano Berardi, 31, could replace him at the back.
Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas also picked up a knock, but he should be fine to face Luton.
With Eddie Nketiah still recovering, Bielsa is left with no other option but to start with Patrick Bamford. Pablo Hernandez is fit again, and he is likely to return in place of Helder Costa.
Predicted Leeds United starting line-up: Casilla, Dallas, White, Berardi, Ayling, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Hernandez, Bamford.