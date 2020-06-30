Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Luton Town

Leeds United will face Luton Town in the Championship on Tuesday at Elland Road.

The Whites returned to winning ways after earning a 3-0 win in a crucial game against Fulham last week.





With that win, Leeds are now back at the top of the Championship table with three points ahead of West Bromwich Albion.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will now be looking to build on the win against Fulham when they face Luton on Tuesday.

The Argentine generally doesn’t like to make many changes in his side. However, he could make a couple of changes from the starting line-up that faced Fulham.

The defensive quartet of Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper, and Stuart Dallas is likely to remain unchanged.

Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich will start in midfield, while Patrick Bamford is expected to operate as a lone striker.

Bamford has faced lots of criticism from the fans and the pundits this season. However, he is still the club’s top scorer this season and scored in the last match against Fulham.

Helder Costa was also taken off at half time in the last match, and his replacement Ezgjan Alioski scored in the 56th minute. The 28-year-old could be drafted into the starting line-up.

Pablo Hernandez has insisted that he is not 100% fit, but the Spaniard is eager to play. Bielsa could start with him as well, with Tyler Roberts dropping to the bench.

Leeds predicted starting line-up vs Luton: Meslier, Ayling, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford.