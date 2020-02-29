Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Hull City

Leeds United will face Hull City away from home in the Championship on Saturday.
The Whites are heading into this game following three 1-0 wins in a row. On the other hand, The Tigers are in poor form at the moment and are four points above the relegation zone.
Hull City are without a win in their last 10 games, and it is their worst form in a decade.
Ahead of the match, Leeds have suffered a massive blow after goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight matches.
The Spaniard has also been fined £60,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.
Phil Hay of the Athletic has confirmed on Twitter that young goalkeeper Illan Meslier will make his league debut on Saturday.
Meslier will play at Hull. League debut and a huge opportunity for him. #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 28, 2020
It is a huge opportunity for the 19-year-old goalkeeper who impressed heavily during Leeds’ 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup.
The Whites are also waiting to see if Kalvin Phillips will be fit. The influential midfielder missed the last game against Middlesbrough with a ‘dead calf’ but Bielsa is optimistic that the 24-year-old will be fit to play.
In that case, Gatenano Berardi is likely to make way for Phillips. Ben White and Stuart Dallas should start in central-defence and the left-back position, respectively.
Predicted Leeds starting XI vs Hull: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Costa, Harrison, Pablo Hernandez, Bamford.