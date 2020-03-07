Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Huddersfield

Leeds United will take on Huddersfield at Elland Road on Saturday in the Championship.
The Whites are in great form at the moment, and are undefeated in their last five Championship games. In fact, they have won four games in a row and will be looking to keep the momentum going, aiming to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Marcelo Bielsa hasn’t got any fresh injury concerns, but he faces a dilemma in making a key decision on the attacking front.
With Kiko Casilla serving his ban for racially abusing Charlton Athletic’s Jonathan Leko, Illan Meslier is therefore set to start his second league game for Leeds in goal.
Jean-Kevin Augustin is still out injured while Ian Poveda is not yet in the Argentine’s first-team plans.
Bielsa said that he’ll be using the same squad as the 4-0 win over Hull City last week. However, the Leeds boss has hinted that Tyler Roberts could force his way into the starting line-up.
The 21-year-old scored twice in 17 minutes for the Whites last weekend, and Bielsa has admitted that he is facing a selection headache.
Patrick Bamford has continued his goal drought, and while he offers a lot more to the side, Bielsa could be tempted to start with Roberts, following his recent performance.
“Clearly it is an option [to player Roberts],” Bielsa said, as quoted by the Express.
“Tyler [Roberts] can play in this position. Normally we always have two players to fight for one position.
“He can be an option for Patrick [Bamford] and he also can be an option for [Mateusz] Klich or Pablo [Hernandez] as a playmaker.
“When one striker scores, of course, that has a high value and after that, the manager considers this.”
Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, White, Ayling, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Hernandez, Costa, Roberts.