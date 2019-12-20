Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Fulham

Leeds United will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Championship on Saturday.
The Whites are second in the league table and are brimming with confidence after remaining unbeaten in their last 11 games in the Championship.
The Whites are heading into this match on the back of a 3-3 draw against Cardiff City. The Yorkshire club are up against Fulham who are fifth in the table with 35 points, 12 points behind their opponent this weekend.
Ahead of the match, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Tyler Roberts and Jamie Schalketon are fit again, but the pair won’t be back until next week. However, Adam Forshaw is still not ready to return.
Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has returned to training this week, and the 28-year-old is expected to start alongside Ben White.
Eddie Nketiah has fully recovered and came on as a sub in the last match, but Marcelo Bielsa will probably start with Patrick Bamford.
Leeds predicted starting line-up vs Fulham: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Hernandez, Harrison, Klich, Costa, Bamford.