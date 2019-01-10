Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Derby County

Leeds United will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Derby County in the Championship clash on Friday at Elland Road.
The Whites are leading the Championship table but they have lost three games in a row, including an FA Cup defeat against QPR in the last match.
Marcelo Bielsa is expected to welcome back his senior stars on Friday night, although the Argentine is still missing some of his key players.
Barry Douglas, Izzy Brown, Patrick Bamford, Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas are all injured at the moment, but they are expected to return shortly. Skipper Liam Cooper is ready to play after taking the field for the Under 23 side on Monday.
The 27-year-old is expected to start alongside Pontus Jansson against Derby. Luke Ayling will move over to right-back and Leif Davis could retain his place at left-back.
Kalvin Phillips is banned for another two games, and this will allow Adam Forshaw to continue in the holding midfield role. Pablo Hernandez is doubtful, and Bielsa has said that he will not prefer to take the risk with the Spaniard.
Tyler Roberts should continue alongside Matuesz Klich, while Kemar Roofe returns to action.
Predicted starting line-up vs Derby County: Peacock-Farrell, Davis, Jansson, Cooper, Ayling, Forshaw, Alioski, Roberts, Klich, Clarke, Roofe.