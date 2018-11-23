Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Bristol City

Leeds United will take on Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday after the international break.
The Whites suffered a 4-1 defeat against West Bromwich Albion in their last game, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be looking to return to winning ways.
Leeds find themselves third in the Championship table, just three points behind Norwich City after 17 games. At this stage, Leeds should be looking to keep up the pace with other rivals, and stay within the touching distance.
Bielsa will be without two player for this clash. Bailey Peacock-Farrell, the first choice goalkeeper has picked up a knee injury and he is out for this game.
Jamal Blackman suffered a broken leg during the international break, which means youth keeper Kamil Miazek is likely to start between the sticks.
Swedish defender Pontus Jansson is also out with a foot problem. Kalvin Phillips is likely to partner Liam Cooper at the back.
Samu Saiz, who was left out of the starting line-up against the Baggies, should be back in the attacking midfield role.
Leeds are 20/27 per BetUK.com to win the game.
Predicted Leeds United starting line-up: Miazek, Dallas, Cooper. Phillips, Douglas, Forshaw, Hernandez, Saiz, Klich, Alioski, Roofe