Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Bolton Wanderers

Leeds United will face Bolton Wanderers in their next Championship clash at Elland Road on Saturday.
The Whites have been very unfortunate with their injury problems this season, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side have found a way to cope with it.
Just when it seemed like Bielsa might finally have a full squad to pick from for the first time this season, the Yorkshire club have suffered a massive blow after Kemar Roofe damaged his ligament.
The 26-year-old has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 14 goals in the Championship. However, he will be now on the sidelines for an indeterminate length, said to be weeks rather than months.
It remains to be seen how Bielsa solve this issue, and he has a big decision to make about who to put in the number 10 position.
Izzy Brown could be an option but it is hard to see him starting the game especially because he doesn’t appear off the bench in the first place.
Pablo Hernandez could play in the number 10 role, but Bielsa doesn’t like to make radical changes unless it is absolutely required.
Thus, Tyler Roberts could start while the rest of the team remains the same.
Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Bolton: Casilla, Alioski, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Hernandez, Bamford.