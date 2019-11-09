Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United will face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship clash on Saturday at Elland Road.
After back to back draws, the Whites returned to winning ways last week when they won 2-0 against Queens Park Rangers. Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be looking to pick up all three points at home when they face Blackburn who have picked up just one win in their last seven games in all competitions.
Only two points separate the top four teams in the Championship at the moment. Leeds find themselves third in the table, on same points with Preston and Swansea City.
Ahead of the match, Bielsa has revealed that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah Nketiah is in pain at the moment and the youngster won’t be taking part in the game.
Likewise, Jamie Shackleton is also out injured. Bielsa also confirmed that Alioski will not feature, which means it’s between Barry Douglas and Stuart Dallas for the left-back role.
Jack Harrison is in red-hot form at the moment, and he is undroppable. Helder Costa arguably played his best game in a Leeds shirt against QPR, but with Pablo Hernandez returning, the 25-year-old could make way for the Spaniard.
Predicted Leeds starting line-up: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Hernandez, Roberts, Bamford.