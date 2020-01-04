Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Arsenal

Leeds United will travel to London to face Premier League giants Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Monday at the Emirates.
The Yorkshire club are top of the Championship table under Marcelo Bielsa and are high favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League this season. The Gunners, on the other hand, find themselves 10th in the league table, and are looking to make positive strides under the new manager, Mikel Arteta.
Bielsa will be looking to make a few changes for the high profile cup-game and has shared his plans in his pre-match press conference today.
The Argentine has said that Illan Meslier is expected to start in place of Kiko Casilla, while Robbie Gotts is likely to make his first-team debut against the Gunners.
The 20-year-old has long been considered one of the most exciting prospects in the under-23s, and Bielsa has high hopes on him. The Argentine has confirmed that he will come in place of Stuart Dallas.
Barry Douglas will come into the side and occupy the left-back role, while Ezgjan Alioski could start in place of Helder Costa. With Eddie Nketiah having returned to Arsenal, Patrick Bamford will lead the line.
Predicted Leeds starting line-us vs Arsenal: Meslier, Ayling, White, Berardi, Douglas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Alioski, Gotts, Bamford.