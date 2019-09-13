Predicted Leeds starting XI vs Barnsley

Leeds United return to action after the international break when they travel to Oakwell to face Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the Championship clash on Sunday.
The Whites suffered their first defeat of the season prior to the international break when they lost 1-0 against Swansea at Elland Road.
However, Leeds have been impressive away from home this season, having won their last four games.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be looking to bounce back strongly in the league and return to winning ways. Leeds are one of the favourites for promotion to the Premier League this season, and surely they must set the tempo going in the opening few months.
Bielsa has no major injury issues ahead of the game. Tyler Roberts and Luke Ayling are the only two absentees, while young midfielder Jordan Stevens has been handed a six-match ban by the FA for breaching betting regulations.
Liam Cooper and Ben White are set to partner at the heart of defence, while Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski should operate on the flanks.
Kalvin Phillips is expected to start in the holding midfield role. Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Klich, and Adam Forshaw should retain their places in the side.
The only change Bielsa can make is that he can start with Eddie Nketiah in place of Patrick Bamford. The 26-year-old has been in good form this season, but Nketiah could be given a chance to impress.
Predicted Leeds starting line-up: Casilla, Allioski, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Nketiah.