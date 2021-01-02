Predicted Leeds starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United will travel to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, and you can watch this and other Premier League games live online.

Kick-off: 12:30 BST





Tv Info: The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1

Following their 6-2 defeat against Manchester United, Leeds have picked themselves up with back to back wins against Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

The 5-0 victory against the Baggies must have given the Whites a massive lift, and they will be hoping to kick off the new year with a third consecutive Premier League victory on Saturday.

This is the team we expect Bielsa to use against Spurs:

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier, the first-choice goalkeeper, has kept two clean sheets in a row, and he is set to keep his place in goal.

Defence: Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper remain injured, while Robin Koch is a long-term absentee. In their absence, the Argentine boss is likely to stick with Luke Ayling and Pascal Struijk at the heart of defence.

Midfield: Mateusz Klich picked up a thigh strain in the last game, and Bielsa is unlikely to risk him. The Polish midfielder has started in 16 Premier League games for the Whites, and Bielsa probably won’t risk his fitness, unless absolutely necessary.

Pablo Hernandez could be an option in midfield, but Bielsa could use Jamie Shackleton instead. The 21-year-old provides more defensive stability than Hernandez and he may get the nod over the Spaniard.

Forward: Patrick Bamford is enjoying the form of his life, and he is likely to be supported by the attacking midfield trio of Rodrigo, Raphinha and Jack Harrison.

Predicted Leeds starting line-up vs Tottenham: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Alioski; Phillips, Shackleton, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison; Bamford.