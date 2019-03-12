Predicted Leeds starting line-up vs Reading

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is expected to name the same starting line-up when his side will face Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Whites find themselves second in the Championship table, and a victory against Reading will take them one step closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Leeds are heading into this match with full confidence after winning back to back Championship games against West Brom and Bristol City.
The Argentine has kept an unchanged starting line-up in the last four matches, and he is unlikely to make any major changes to the playing eleven.
Both Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips picked up knocks during Leeds’ 1-0 victory against Bristol on Saturday, and the duo should be fit to play again, after Bielsa confirmed that they will be available.
Thus, Kiko Casilla will continue to start in goal behind the back four of Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Ezgjan Alioski.
Phillips operates as a holding midfielder, and Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts would join him to form the midfield trio.
Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison should start on the wings while Bamford will continue as a lone striker.
Predicted Leeds United starting line-up: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford.