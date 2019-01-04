Predicted Leeds starting line-up vs QPR

After back to back defeats in the Championship, Leeds United should be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup third round tie this weekend.
At the same time, with the squad ravaged with injuries, and priorities lie elsewhere, it is incredibly difficult to work out how Marcelo Bielsa wants to approach the game.
While Leeds can concentrate on promotion push if they get knocked out of the cup competition, three defeats on the spin could have a psychological effect on the team ahead of the Derby clash.
However, expect the Argentine to make a lot of changes to give some of the first team players a much-needed break.
The likes of Luke Ayling, Barry Douglas and Mateusz Klich could be rested for thus game. Bielsa could also drop first choice goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell – who has struggled in recent weeks – for this clash.
Aapo Halme is expected to replace the suspended Kalvin Phillips. Will Huffer may get another chance in goal while promising young players Jamie Shackleton and Leif Davis could start in defence.
Lewis Baker has struggled during his loan spell at Leeds but this game could represent another opportunity for the 23-year-old to make an impact. Jack Clarke was superb during the defeat against Nottingham Forest, and he should start.
Kemar Roofe could be rested here. Patrick Bamford is still edging back towards full fitness, so Tyler Roberts could get another chance up front.
Predicted Leeds starting line-up: Huffer, Davis, Jansson, Halme, Shackleton, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Baker, Clarke, Roberts.