Predicted Leeds starting line-up vs Newcastle

Leeds United will face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday at Elland Road, and you can watch this and other Premier League games live online.

Kick-off: 18:00 BST





Tv Info: The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime.

The Whites are heading into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats in the Premier League against Chelsea and West Ham respectively.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are struggling to hit the form they showed at the start of the season. They have picked up only one win in their last six league games.

Leeds haven’t been at their best at home this season as well, having managed just one win at Elland Road thus far.

Bielsa said in the press conference that he won’t reveal his team anymore before the match, but we can guess it won’t be a much-changed side.

This is the team we expect the Argentine to select against Newcastle:

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier, the first-choice keeper, is set to keep his place in goal. The young French stopper was outstanding against the Hammers, producing some fantastic saves.

Defence: Robin Koch remains a long-term absentee, while Diego Llorente could be out for a few weeks with a muscle injury. Pascal Struijk impressed in the recent Under-23 game, but it is likely that Bielsa will continue with the back four of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski.

Midfield: Kalvin Phillips will sit at the base of the midfield. Mateusz Klich is set to retain his place, along with Raphinha. However, Bielsa could bring Pablo Hernandez or Helder Costa into the side in place of Jack Harrison.

The 24-year-old has underperformed in recent games, and he needs a run of games from the bench.

Forward: Bielsa has confirmed that Patrick Bamford isn’t injured, so he is set to start.

Predicted Leeds starting line-up: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Dallas, Alioski; Phillips, Klich, Hernandez, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Bamford.