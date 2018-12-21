Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Tottenham

Everton will take on third-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League clash on Sunday at Goodison Park.
The Toffees are winless in their last four games (lost two of them) and they will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Spurs, who are riding high on confidence having won their last three Premier League games.
Everton went with a five-man defence against Manchester City in their last game. However, at home, they are expected to be more adventurous, and Silva thus will revert to a 4-2-3-1 system.
It means Kurt Zouma is likely to be dropped. In the midfield, Tom Davies could be drafted into the starting line-up alongside Andre Gomes. The youngster likes to get forward, and thus could get the nod ahead of Idrissa Gueye.
Theo Walcott could also return to the starting line-up in place of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The youngster scored against Man City, but Silva could stick with Richarlison upfront.
The 29-year-old winger, who is £110k-a-week at Everton, will operate on the right wing, while Sigurdsson and Bernard to play behind Richarlison.
Predicted Everton starting XI vs Spurs: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison.