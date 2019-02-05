Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Manchester City

Everton will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Manchester City in the Premier League clash on Wednesday at Goodison Park.
After an encouraging start to the season, Everton are going through a rough patch, with boss Marco Silva is under pressure to deliver.
The Toffees have lost two of their last three Premier League games, and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Millwall last month.
They are heading into this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Wolves earlier this month, and Silva must inject belief among his players to put a strong performance when they take on City.
In the last match, Leighton Baines started on the left-back but he was forced off midway through the first half. However, against City, summer signing Lucas Digne is expected to return after serving a one-match ban.
Theo Walcott could make way for Bernard while Cenk Tosun is likely to be replaced by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Predicted Everton starting line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Zouma, Keane, Digne, Davies, Gomes, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.