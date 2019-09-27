Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Manchester City

Everton will face Manchester City in the Premier League clash on Saturday at Goodison Park.
The Toffees have made a poor start to their 2019-20 Premier League campaign, and find themselves 14th in the league table.
Marco Silva’s side lost their previous two Premier League games, but they are heading into this match on the back of a much-needed-win against Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup clash.
Everton lost back to back league games against Bournemouth and Sheffield United and now face a strong challenge to avoid a third straight league defeat against Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back strongly after their shock 3-2 defeat against Norwich City. Since that game, they picked up their form and won 3-0 against Shakhtar in the Champions League, 8-0 against Watford in the Premier League, and 3-0 against Preston in the EFL Cup.
Silva will definitely be making some changes to the starting line-up from the side that won in the midweek. Seamus Coleman is expected to return, while Michael Keane should replace Yerry Mina in central defence.
Keane, 26, hasn’t been in the best of form this season, but Silva will be counting on him to produce a strong performance against the Champions.
Here is the predicted starting line-up vs Manchester City: Pickford, Holgate, Digne, Keane, Coleman, Delph, Iwobi, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson.