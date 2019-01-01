Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Leicester

Everton are going through a poor run of form at the moment. The Toffees have picked up just one win in the last seven games.
They lost four of them, including their latest 1-0 defeat away to Brighton. This slump in form has seen Everton dropping down to 10th in the Premier League.
The Toffees will take on Leicester City in the Premier League clash on New Year’s day, and Marco Silva will be looking to start the year on a high note.
At Goodison Park, Everton are expected to be more adventurous, and therefore Silva could look to start with a 4-2-3-1 formation.
In the previous match, Silva started with three centre-backs, and here Kurt Zouma will likely to be dropped in favour creative midfielder, Gylfi Sigurdsson.
The 29-year-old, who is on £120k-per-week wages at Everton, is expected to play in the number 10 position. Silva could also start with Calvert-Lewin, with Bernard dropping to the bench.
Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford, Mina, Keane, Coleman, Digne, Gueye, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin.