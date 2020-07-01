Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Leicester

Everton will face Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are heading into this match on the back of a 1-0 victory against Norwich City at Carrow Road last week.





For Everton, the target should be to get into the top half of the table. They have picked up four points from two games since the restart and should be heading into this game with full confidence.

Leicester, on the other hand, travel to Merseyside having picked up two points from their league matches since returning to action.

The Foxes are heading into this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in the FA Cup at the weekend. Brendan Rodgers’ side are just one point ahead of Chelsea in the third place, and therefore the game promises to be a cracker.

The likes of Djibril Sidibe, Theo Walcott and Fabian Delph are all out with injuries. However, defender Yerry Mina is fit and could return to action.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been really impressive in both of his substitute appearances so far, and he could come into the starting line-up in place of Tom Davies.

Bernard, 27, was disappointing against Norwich and he could be dropped to the bench. Anthony Gordon could be drafted into the starting line-up.

Predicted Everton starting line-up (4-4-2): Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin