Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Bournemouth

Everton will take on AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on the final day of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Toffees are heading into this match on the back of a 1-0 victory against Sheffield United and will be looking to end the season on a high.





However, all eyes will be on AFC Bournemouth who have a slim chance of escaping relegation should they manage a victory at Goodison.

Everton will finish in the second half of the table, and Carlo Ancelotti will be focussing on the summer transfer window as he undertakes a massive rebuilding job.

Bournemouth are currently 19th in the Premier League. However, the Cherries could drop out of the relegation zone should they manage a victory here, and should Watford and Aston Villa drop points in their respective games.

Ancelotti could make a couple of changes in the side that won against Sheffield in their last match.

Seamus Coleman, 31, could come into the side in place of Djibril Sidibe. Likewise, exciting young talent Anthony Gordon could get another game in place of Theo Walcott.

Jarrad Branthwaite is set to continue in defence while Moise Kean, who has recovered from an ankle injury, could play some part in the final game as well.

Predicted Everton XI vs Bournemouth: Pickford, Keane, Digne, Coleman, Branthwaite, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon.